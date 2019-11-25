News

Lok Sabha Speaker may suspend two Congress MPs for disorderly conduct: Sources

PTI New Delhi | Updated on November 25, 2019 Published on November 25, 2019

Speaker Om Birla was ‘upset’ with two Congress MPs who were obstructing Parliament proceedings

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla may suspend Congress MPs Hibi Eden and TN Prathapan for storming the Well of the House, and obstructing Parliament proceedings by shouting slogans to protest against the swearing-in of a BJP-led government in Maharashtra, sources said on Monday.

Congress leaders carrying placards with messages like “Save Constitution” and “Save Democracy” and a black banner which said “Stop murder of democracy” jostled with the marshals.

According to the sources, the suspension of the two MPs was “imminent” as Birla was “upset” with their refusal to apologise for their conduct.

The BJP also accused Congress members of bringing “shame” to Lok Sabha with their “unruly” conduct in the House.

Lok Sabha
