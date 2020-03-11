News

Lok Sabha: Suspension of 7 Congress MPs revoked

PTI New Delhi | Updated on March 11, 2020 Published on March 11, 2020

Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed a motion to revoke the suspension of seven Congress members with immediate effect.

The seven Congress members — Gaurav Gogoi, T N Prathapan, Dean Kuriakose, R Unnithan, Manickam Tagore, Benny Behanan and Gurjeet Singh Aujla — were suspended on March 5 for the remaining period of the Budget session for gross misconduct.

The motion was moved by Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal and passed by a voice vote.

Speaker Om Birla then announced that the suspension stands revoked with immediate effect.

Published on March 11, 2020
Indian National Congress
Lok Sabha
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Uber to suspend accounts of riders and drivers suffering from or exposed to COVID-19