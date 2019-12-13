Lok Sabha wraps up Winter Session with 116% productivity

Both the Houses of Parliament witnessed an eventful Winter Session that concluded on Friday. The Rajya Sabha passed 15 and the Lok Sabha passed 14 Bills, respectively, during the 20 sittings that started from November 18. 15 Bills were passed by both the Houses, which include the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.

The Parliamentary Affairs Ministry said the productivity of Lok Sabha was 116 per cent, while in Rajya Sabha it was 100 per cent. First batch of Supplementary Demands for Grants for this fiscal year was also discussed and approved along with the Appropriation Bill in the both the Houses.

Important Bills

The Centre claimed that the passage of Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill will strengthen social and gender justice system in the country. “The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 will make refugees who are Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan, eligible for citizenship which will entitle them to a dignified life in India,” the Parliamentary Affairs Ministry claimed.

With the Special Protection Group (Amendment) Bill, SPG will now provide security to the Prime Minister, and members of his immediate family residing with him at his official residence, the Centre claimed. The Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, the Chit Funds (Amendment) Bill and the International Financial Services Centres Authority Bill were the other Bills that were passed successfully.

Marked by seriousness

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said that the Winter Session was one marked by ‘seriousness and brevity’. He said as against the total scheduled available time of 108 hours and 33 minutes with 20 sittings, the House functioned for 107 hours and 11 minutes, resulting in a productivity of 99 per cent.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said the lower House sat for 130 hours and 45 minutes in the 20 sittings during the Budget session. He said 140 starred questions were answered on the floor of the House and 934 matters of urgent public attention were raised during the session.