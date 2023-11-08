The Lokpal has ordered a CBI inquiry to probe Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra’s alleged involvement in the cash-for-query scandal, BJP Parliamentarian Nishikant Dubey said on Wednesday.

Possibly responding to the latest development, Moitra , who is facing Lok Sabha Ethics Committee on a complaint by Nishikant Dubey that she gave access to her official email id which was used by a businessman to target a leading industrialist and his connections with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stated that the CBI should first file an FIR to probe the alleged coal scam by Adani Group. She has always denied her involvement in taking favours to pose questions in Parliament or outside.

Dubey announced on X that “On my complaint, Lokpal today ordered a CBI inquiry against accused Mahua Moitra for indulging in corruption at the cost of national security.”

Meanwhile, the Parliamentary Committee is slated to meet on Thursday to adopt a report on the cash-for-query scandal since at the last meeting some Opposition MPs had sought more time to read the draft and give their replies. Moitra along with Danish Ali of BSP, Girdhar Yadav of Janata Dal United, and Congress’s N Uttam Kumar Reddy had came out of the last meeting in protest, and charged that panel Chairman Vinod Kumar Sonkar was asking very personal questions to the TMC MP. Congress MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy, however, wrote to the committee chairperson, requesting to postpone the meeting since he will be filling nominations on Thursday for contesting Telangana assembly elections.

Sonkar, however, had stated the boycott of the meeting was to divert the attention from questions posed to the TMC Lok Sabha MP and had requested the members not to make public discussions held within the meeting. Some Opposition MPs have also given dissent note on the draft which would be finalised and adopted by the panel to give its findings on cash-for-query scandal.

