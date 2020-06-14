Loss of face for Max Hospital over steep Covid-19 charges

OnePlus 8 Pro: Finally a flagship, not a flagship killer
Wireless charging, water resistance, and an improved camera setup seem to say ‘shut up already: we have it ...
After a major loss of face over exorbitant pricing of Covid-19 treatment by corporate-run Max Hospital in New Delhi, the healthcare chain has come up with a defence stating that per day treatment charges running into over a one lakh rupees a day, only apply to very critical Covid-19 patients.
After the Delhi State government made it mandatory for private hospitals to display their rate cards according to a particular format, the rate bouquet displayed by Max at their Saket facility which is treating Covid-19 patients came under scanner. A committee appointed by the central government to look into high costs imposed by private hospitals headed by Vinod Paul, member, health, Niti Aayog is expected to submit its report on reserving 60 per cent private beds at lower rates, on June 15.
Packages for per day charges for Covid-19 management at Max, the rate card said, started with ₹25,090 for admission into a routine general ward, which increase to up to ₹27,190 on twin sharing purposes, and a patient ought to pay ₹30,490 for a private room, which is normally close to twice over rent, as compared to admission in a private room for a normal ailment or a procedure. For per day admission to Intensive Care Unit without a ventilator, Max charges ₹53,050 and along with a ventilator this spikes up to ₹72,550.
In a statement the hospital has said, “The costs shown on that poster include not only the room rent but also visits by resident medical officers, intensivists, senior consultants, nebulization and oxygen charges, all medicines and supplements needed for Covid treatment, all medical consumables, all routine pathology and radiology investigations such as X-ray, Ultrasound and ECG as well as diet and related charges.”
While all routine investigations are included in the package, the hospital rate card suggests that high-end tests, costs of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), complex procedures are being billed separately. The impression that the hospital rate card gives is that ‘package’ charges excludes all medicine costing over ₹75 per unit, COVID tests, and other lab investigations will be charged separately, as also ambulance transport will be billed atop these expenses, so also the treatment of co-morbidities like diabetes, hypertension, heart and kidney ailments and so on.
Cost of PPE varies from ₹39,00 to ₹7,900 depending on which ward the patient is admitted. A PET scan costs separate ₹27,600, while a chemoport insertion costs as much as ₹42,000 and so on.
The hospital has also stated, “For non-critical Covid patients, we have a range of options available across all price bands. For patients with moderate symptoms, Max Healthcare is managing a 150-room isolation facility at ITC Sheraton, Saket at ₹10,000 per day.”
Max states that it is running 1,000 Covid-19 beds and has treated 2,000 patients, with a staff of 1,970 healthcare workers in round-the-clock shifts. Up to 427 workers have contracted Covid over two and a half months and 3,220 staff have been quarantined in a staggered fashion.
The hospital stated that: “All hospitals handling Covid-19 patients have to maintain very high levels of infection control, deploy at least 2.5 times more staff (to account for temporary attrition because of quarantine and infection) and take care of their stay, food and medical care, if they fall sick. They also have to source high-quality PPE’s for healthcare workers (HCWs) on frontline duty. While the staff wears full Personal Protective Equipment (PPE’s), there is a possibility of being infected through an inadvertent exposure.”
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
Wireless charging, water resistance, and an improved camera setup seem to say ‘shut up already: we have it ...
Two new earphones from Xiaomi -- Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 and Redmi Earbuds S -- offer quality listening ...
Handling the organisation’s ‘resources’ in a ‘humane’ manner is the way forward for HR
Himachal Pradesh postmen delivered pension at doorstep during the lockdown
Want to take the passive investing route through index funds? Here’s what you need to know while making the ...
The maths is not too complex, but it’s not all child’s play
The two-wheeler major is well-placed to cash-in on rural demand, value segments
Sensex, Nifty 50 retreat from critical resistances; investors should be watchful
Liquor stores are back in business; your favourite watering holes could be next. And if you end up drinking ...
A blowout in an oil well, followed by a blaze, in Assam’s Tinsukia district brings disaster to an ...
A new book by journalist Nadeem Farooq Paracha charts the historical and political journeys of Sufism in ...
Film-maker Shoojit Sircar on his first OTT release, lockdown cooking and eating mangoes in an orchard during a ...
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
Playing on the immunity cardHamdard Laboratories, which has a varied portfolio of immunity boosters such as ...
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...