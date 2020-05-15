News

Low intensity earthquake hits Delhi

A low-intensity earthquake of magnitude 2.2 hit the national capital on Friday, the National Centre for Seismology said.

The epicentre was Pitampura in North Delhi.

The NCS said the quake occurred at 11:28 am at a depth of eight kilometres.

The NCS is a body under the Ministry of Earth Sciences.

