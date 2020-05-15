Low intensity earthquake hits Delhi

Maruti Suzuki to start producing a Toyota version of the Vitara Brezza
Maruti Suzuki’s expanding partnership with Toyota Kirloskar Motor for contract manufacturing and joint ...
A low-intensity earthquake of magnitude 2.2 hit the national capital on Friday, the National Centre for Seismology said.
The epicentre was Pitampura in North Delhi.
The NCS said the quake occurred at 11:28 am at a depth of eight kilometres.
The NCS is a body under the Ministry of Earth Sciences.
