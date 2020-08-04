Low-pressure area forms, set to intensify: IMD

The itinerant circulation from South China Sea has landed into the Bay of Bengal has set up a low-pressure area over the North Bay this (Tuesday) morning. The consequent pull of moisture from the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal has already brought heavy to very heavy rain over the West Coast, East-Central and East India during the 24 hours ending in the morning.

The significant rainfall (in cm) received during the period as per India Meteorological Department (IMD) are: Mira Road-27.3; Mumbai (Santa Cruz)-26.8; Dahisar-25.4; Mumbai (Colaba)-25.2;; Ram Manidir-23; Ratnagiri-18.9; Mahalaxmi-18; Vasai-17.5; Sindhudurg-15.8; Bhayander-15.6; and Thane-12. Earlier in the morning, convective clouds had rolled over into Haryana, Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, plains of West Bengal, Jharkhand, South Chhattisgarh, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

Clouds mass up over the seas

Later, at around 10 am, to the West of the Peninsula, a bulk of the clouding was concentrated over South Gujarat (around Veraval); the adjoining North-East Arabian Sea; Valsad, Palghar and Mumbai; while less intense clouds were spotted over Panaji, Kundapura, Mangaluru, Kannur, Kozhikode, Kochi, Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram across Goa, Coastal Karnataka, and Kerala.

In the East, the entire two-third of the Bay of Bengal was awash with clouds drawn out across the peninsula from the Arabian Sea as well as generated in situ by the low-pressure area. In this manner, clouds had massed up over Kolkata, Bhubaneswar, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Nellore, Chennai and Puducherry, across West Bengal, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

Light to moderate rainfall with occasionally intense spells, thunderstorms and lightning are likely over these areas during the next three to four hours (on Tuesday). Along the West Coast (especially Karnataka, Konkan and Goa, including Mumbai city and nearby areas), intense spells of rainfall are likely to continue. Over Kerala, the ongoing light to moderate spell is also forecast to continue.

Heavy to very rain forecast

The IMD has put the low-pressure area under watch for signs of intensification. Its forecast for the rest of today (Tuesday) is as follows: heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with extremely heavy falls at isolated places over Konkan and Goa and heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely falls at isolated places over Central Maharashtra.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall are seen at isolated places over East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, plains of West Bengal, Odisha, Gujarat region, Marathwada, Coastal Karnataka, South Interior Karnataka and Kerala; heavy rainfall at isolated places over Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Saurashtra, Kutch, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

High wind warning, fishermen alert

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and squall (wind speed of 60-70 km/hr) are expected at isolated places over Andaman Islands; thunderstorm accompanied with lightning at isolated places over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar, Jharkhand, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

Strong winds (speed reaching 50-60 km/hr) are forecast over South-West and West Central Arabian Sea, South-East Arabian Sea; North and West-Central Bay of Bengal; the Maharashtra coast; the Kerala, Karnataka and Lakshadweep coasts, Andaman & Nicobar Islands; with speed reaching 40-50 km/hr over Andhra Pradesh coast; and squally weather (40-50 km/hr) over Odisha and West Bengal coasts. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.