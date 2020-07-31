Low-pressure area to form in North Bay next week, says IMD

Lambo’s jaw-dropping limited edition won’t hit roads even post lockdown
Essenza SCV12 can be taken out only on race tracks and only 40 will be built
With the last two weeks of July ending deficit rainfall over large parts of North-West India and Central India, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) is pinning its hopes on a likely low-pressure area forming over the North Bay of Bengal to revive the monsoon in a resounding fashion from August 5.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the State government too has received an input to the effect from the IMD, which it has taken seriously in the context of experience from the recent past when such low-pressure areas have triggered massive floods and landslides during the second rainiest monsoon month of August.
Heavy rains in South
Currently engaged in a grim battle with spiralling Covid-19 transmissions, the State has already witnessed a round of heavy to very rainfall across many parts from a cyclonic circulation (graded lower than a low-pressure areas) currently located over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and adjoining coastal Tamil Nadu.
Unlike this circulation that formed in situ (locally) over the Bay, the low-pressure area over the North Bay emerging next week would take birth out a circulation crossing in from West Pacific/South China Sea, and originating from a stronger system (depression) located this (Friday) morning to the South-East of Haikou, China.
In the North Bay, the remnant circulation would grow into a low-pressure area and is projected to quickly cross the Odisha/West Bengal coast and race towards West and adjoining North-West India. This could ramp up the monsoon into the second week of August over most parts of the country.
Rains for North-West India
Both North-West India and Central India would be able to receive their quota, if not more, during this period, according to projections made by the IMD. Importantly, it also indicated the possibility of heavy to very rainfall over the South-West coast and the rest of the West Coast during this period.
In fact, Kerala, Coastal Karnataka and adjoining South Peninsula would not need to wait for the second week to witness the heavy rain events since the circulation over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and adjoining Coastal Tamil Nadu would ensure that the current rain wave sustains during the interregnum.
Short-term outlook
A forecast outlook by the IMD for next 2-3 days us is follows: widespread rainfall with isolated heavy over Jammu Division, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, hills of West Bengal, Sikkim, and Gujarat.
Widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls over Konkan, Goa and the Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra during August 1-3 (Saturday to Monday). Heavy to very heavy falls are likely to continue over parts of Kerala today (Friday).
Essenza SCV12 can be taken out only on race tracks and only 40 will be built
Brand ambassadors jointly spread the tech message
1. Are Diversity & Inclusion (D&I) initiatives still relevant in these challenging times?There is VUCA ...
As work from home shifts to work from anywhere, how do we get the digital nomad mindset?
As expected, it’s not a pretty picture on the June 2020 scorecard of RIL. An exceptional gain of ₹4,966 crore ...
Health insurance policies come with a lot of frills. If you, as a policyholder, stay healthy, your health ...
SIPs can be paused for a period of three to six months, depending on the terms of the fund house
The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic has upended the lives of many, exposing them to health and financial ...
As a stubborn virus sucks laughter out of our lives, BLink's special issue pens an ode to humour. Catch the ...
Humour is not everyone’s cup of tea or slice of cake — a failed comic writer sums up
On August 1, 1965, Frank Herbert’s epic Dune was published for the first time. In 2003, it was named the ...
Time to reboot, ready or not
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Every cricket lover knows NatWest, thanks to the keenly followed One Day International series. In a move that ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...