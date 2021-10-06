LPG price hiked by ₹15 per cylinder

Cooking gas LPG price on Wednesday was hiked by ₹15 per cylinder in line with a surge in international fuel prices.

Rates of both subsidised and non-subsidised LPG prices were hiked, oil company officials said.

Cooking gas now costs ₹899.50 per cylinder in Delhi.

Simultaneously, petrol price was increased by 30 paise per litre and diesel by 35 paise a litre.

Petrol now costs ₹102.94 per litre in Delhi and diesel is priced at ₹91.42 a litre.

Meanwhile, global benchmark Brent jumped to USD 82.53 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate rose to USD 78.87 a barrel.