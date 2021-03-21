News

LS Speaker Om Birla tests positive for Covid-19

PTI New Delhi | Updated on March 21, 2021

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla   -  PTI

Admitted to AIIMS Covid Centre on March 20

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla was admitted to the AIIMS Covid Centre here for observation on March 20 after testing positive for coronavirus, and he is presently stable, the hospital said on Sunday.

"He is stable, and all his parameters are normal," the All India Institute of Medical Sciences said in a statement.

According to the hospital, Birla (58) tested positive for the coronavirus infection on March 19. He was admitted to the AIIMS Covid Centre for observation the next day.

Published on March 21, 2021
politics
Covid-19
