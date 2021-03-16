L&T bags orders worth ₹2,500 crore

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
The construction arm of L&T has secured orders two orders worth ₹1,000 crore to ₹2,500 crore for setting water and effluent treatment plants in Odisha and a cement plant in Rajasthan.
L&T Construction has secured EPC orders from the Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Department of Odisha to execute individual rural water supply projects in the Kendrapada and Khorda districts of Odisha.
The scope of work includes design and construction of intake structures, four water treatment plants of a cumulative capacity of 105 MLD, supplying and laying transmission and distribution pipelines, overhead service reservoirs and booster pumping station.
The projects will provide drinking water to 12.28 lakh people across 780 villages in Kendrapada and Khorda districts.
The Water Resources Department of Odisha has contracted L&T to construct an intake structure and pressure main along the right bank of Bargarh Main Canal of the Gangadhar Mehar Lift Irrigation Project in Bijepur, Odisha, on EPC-turnkey basis.
This apart, the factories arm of L&T has secured an order from a leading cement company to construct a 10,000 tonnes per day integrated cement plant in Pali, Rajasthan. The scope involves civil, mechanical and equipment installation works.
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
Given the huge medical expenses related to critical illnesses, targeted insurance policies for the same could ...
Key resistances limit the rally in Sensex, Nifty 50; stay watchful
No change in residency status conditions for FY21 for those stranded here due to Covid-19
Many hurdles come in the way of your attempts to sell and repurchase MF units at the same NAV
A mother struggles with fears of mortality and the meaning of existence through a year of death and disease
On his first day in Tihar, Ghandy found Afzal Guru standing at the gate of the cell to greet him
The hills of Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh district have witnessed a quiet revolution — for empowerment, ...
Three weeks before my art exhibition was due to go up, I had chosen the pieces I wanted to show. Then I ...
Comfort, convenience, value, safety — and not necessarily the colour pink — but do brands deliver?
46.5% respondents took to BNPL for the first time during Covid-19 period; edtech courses, consumer durables, ...
Why and how marketers have used camels, and left us thirsting for more
Start-up SALT wants to break feminine stereotypes around money, and is asking women to reassert agency
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...