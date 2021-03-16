L&T bags orders worth ₹2,500 crore

The construction arm of L&T has secured orders two orders worth ₹1,000 crore to ₹2,500 crore for setting water and effluent treatment plants in Odisha and a cement plant in Rajasthan.

L&T Construction has secured EPC orders from the Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Department of Odisha to execute individual rural water supply projects in the Kendrapada and Khorda districts of Odisha.

The scope of work includes design and construction of intake structures, four water treatment plants of a cumulative capacity of 105 MLD, supplying and laying transmission and distribution pipelines, overhead service reservoirs and booster pumping station.

The projects will provide drinking water to 12.28 lakh people across 780 villages in Kendrapada and Khorda districts.

The Water Resources Department of Odisha has contracted L&T to construct an intake structure and pressure main along the right bank of Bargarh Main Canal of the Gangadhar Mehar Lift Irrigation Project in Bijepur, Odisha, on EPC-turnkey basis.

This apart, the factories arm of L&T has secured an order from a leading cement company to construct a 10,000 tonnes per day integrated cement plant in Pali, Rajasthan. The scope involves civil, mechanical and equipment installation works.