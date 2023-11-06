L&T Construction has secured a project from the GMR Visakhapatnam International Airport Ltd for the Engineering, Procurement and Construction of the greenfield Bhogapuram International Airport at Bhogapuram in Andhra Pradesh. The project will initially be developed to handle 6 MPA (million passengers per annum) capacity to be further enhanced t 12 MPA.

The key development works include cut and fill works, terminal works with airports systems, ATC tower, airfield development works (South Runway 3800m Length, Apron, Taxiways, Airfield Ground Lighting, Fuel Hydrant works & other facilities), landside facilities (roads, landscapes), utilities & other support facilities.

Larsen & Toubro is presently executing the construction works of major airports at Delhi, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, and Navi Mumbai.

“The order further reinforces L&T’s capability to deliver a greenfield airport project end-to- end and affirms the Company’s EPC capabilities and strengthens the trust and satisfaction reposed by customers demonstrated by this repeat order from GMR,’‘ said L&T in a release.