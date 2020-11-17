L&T delivers boost segment for Gaganyaan LV to ISRO

iPhone 12 Mini: Just the right size for many
The best things come in small packages, and this one lacks neither in power nor features despite being tiny
Larsen & Toubro has delivered the first hardware, a booster segment, for the Gaganyaan Launch Vehicle to ISRO ahead of schedule in a virtual flag-off ceremony presided over by K Sivan, Chairman, ISRO.
Notwithstanding the limitations imposed by Covid-19, the middle segment of the world’s third-largest solid propellant rocket booster — ‘S-200’ — has been delivered ahead of schedule with zero-defects. The segment was produced at L&T’s Powai Aerospace Manufacturing Facility meeting the enhanced quality and timeline requirements for India’s maiden manned mission.
ALSO READ: PSLV-C49 successfully placed EOS-01, 9 customer satellites ‘precisely’ into orbit: ISRO
L&T has been involved in the production of a range of hardware for every mission of ISRO, including the acclaimed Chandrayaan and Mangalyaan missions.
Terming this maiden delivery as a magnificent Diwali gift to the nation, Sivan complimented the ISRO and L&T teams and said: “Both the teams have relentlessly worked on realising the flight hardware ahead of schedule while maintaining the highest quality standards required for a Human Space Flight Mission.”
