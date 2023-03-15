L&T EduTech, the hybrid learning platform from Larsen & Toubro, has unveiled a ‘National Engineering Competency Test’ (NECT). L&T EduTech aims to make NECT a common assessment for the entry-level hiring programme of corporates by providing them an understanding of candidates’ skills and abilities that will save time and evaluation costs, says a press release from the company.

The test will also bridge the gap that exists today between the competence of young engineering and diploma students and industry expectations by diagnosing their skill gaps early in time to take corrective measures. A structured assessment test, NECT will determine a candidate’s strengths by assessing their cognitive abilities, subject knowledge, English communication skills and coding capabilities, apart from behavioural aspects.

NECT will be administered through registered educational institutions to their third-year engineering degree students. The test will benefit students by benchmarking their abilities against industry standards and help them understand their job readiness in terms of skills and personality traits. Based on the NECT score, students can work towards acquiring new skills and enhance their employability by the time they graduate. The NECT score report from L&T EduTech will serve as a valuable tool that a student can present to prospective employers.

Speaking at the launch, Sabyasachi Das, CEO, L&T EduTech, said, “NECT is built by subject matter experts with decades of experience working at the national level and based on the experience gained by us from assessing more than 2.5 lakh candidates on behalf of leading corporates. We expect a large number of reputed engineering universities and colleges to start leveraging this impactful assessment programme.”

The students who can take the NECT are UG and diploma students in their pre-final and final year; engineering students with any degree and specialisation can appear for the exam if their institute is registered with L&T EduTech for the assessment