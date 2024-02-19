Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi, the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Northern Command, on Monday took over as the Vice Chief of the Army Staff. Lieutenant General Dwivedi replaced Lieutenant General MV Suchindra Kumar as Vice Chief of Army. Kumar will take over Dwivedi’s place as the GoC, Northern Command.

Lt Gen Dwivedi, as per the Indian Army, brings along with himself a unique distinction of balanced exposure of both Northern and Western theatres facing adversaries China and Pakistan. The General officer was actively engaged in the ongoing negotiations with China in resolving the vexed border issue post Galwan face off of May 2020.

Illustrious career

“During his illustrious career spanning across 39 years, he has held command appointments in challenging operational environments, spanning the length and breadth of the country. He commanded his unit in Kashmir Valley as well as in Rajasthan,” said the Army. He has been Sector Commander and Inspector General Assam Rifles in intense Counter Terrorism environment in the North East. The Lieutenant General, stated the Army, commanded the Rising Star Corps with operational role along the Western Borders. He later commanded the prestigious Northern Army as GoC from 2022-24 in extremely challenging operational environment along both northern and western borders.

He provided strategic guidance and operational oversight for planning and execution of sustained operations along the northern and western borders, besides orchestrating the dynamic counter-terrorism operations in the J&K, read the official sketh of his career. He was also involved in modernisation and equipping of the largest Army Command of Indian Army, where he steered the induction of indigenous equipment as part of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

After commissioning into 18 Jammu and Kashmir Rifles in 1984, which he commanded later, Lt General Dwivedi has done important staff appointments in Headquarters Armoured Brigade, Mountain Division, Strike Corps and Integrated HQ (Army).

Academics

The Army said General officer has attended the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington & Higher Command Course at AWC, Mhow. He was conferred ‘Distinguished Fellow’ in the coveted NDC equivalent course at USAWC, Carlisle, USA. His academic qualification includes an M Phil in Defence & Management Studies, in addition to the two Master’s Degrees in Strategic Studies and Military Science including one from USAWC, USA. He has also authored and presented articles in various professional forums and journals.