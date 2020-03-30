L&T to donate ₹150 crore to the PM-CARES Fund

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has stepped in to help fight the coronavirus pandemic. The technology, engineering, construction and manufacturing conglomerate is to donate ₹150 crore to the PM-CARES Fund and will collate efforts of its ongoing community welfare plans as well as leverage its expertise to support the fight against Covid-19.

The corporate has set aside over ₹500 crore per month to support about 1.6 lakh contract workers by continuing to pay their wages during the ongoing lockdown and providing them with food and basic amenities at labour camps.

AM Naik, Group Chairman, Larsen & Toubro, said L&T has always stood by the nation in its hour of need. “We are helping India’s fight against Covid-19 by way of immediate funding, and through a range of welfare initiatives including converting our training schools into Isolation Centres. We are also leveraging our engineering and construction expertise to help the authorities deal with the crisis,” he said in a communique on the company’s preparedness to fight the pandemic.

L&T is also considering transforming all company-owned training centres and other select establishments into isolation wards, and is exploring the supply of critical healthcare equipment to hospitals engaged in treating Covid-19 patients.

The company is also offering use of its community Health & Medical Centres 24x7 as well as its ambulances to transport patients to the nearest hospitals.

Other welfare initiatives include 24x7 availability of ambulances, doctors and other medical facilities to workmen and employees across all locations, and extra vigilance across labour camps attached to project sites to ensure that proper hygiene, catering, waste management, cleanliness and preventive measures including social distancing measures are being rigorously maintained.

The company has also formed Covid-19 Response Teams (CRT) across businesses to take timely action and a Decision Response Team (DRT) at the corporate level to keep a constant vigil on the evolving situation.