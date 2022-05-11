L&T Technology backs IIT Madras’ Avishkar Team to develop hyperloop technology

Indian Institute of Technology Madras students team Avishkar Hyperloop has received investment from L&T Technology Services Ltd to develop innovations in the Hyperloop landscape. LTTS is providing funding and technical support to Team Avishkar on their hyperloop project. The funding amount was not disclosed.

The student team from the Centre for Innovation, IIT Madras, is a 70-member interdisciplinary team, drawing members from 11 different academic disciplines.

Team Avishkar plans to build a 500-metre hyperloop testing facility at IIT Madras satellite facility, Discovery Campus at Thaiyur about 35 km from the main campus in Chennai, says a release.

The team is spearheading Hyperloop Tube research in India and has already patented a novel and cost-effective tube design. Hyperloop has been a buzzword in India for the last few years. Several companies have proposed routes including Mumbai-Pune and Chandigarh-Amritsar, says a release.

V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, said, “The vacuum tube, when developed, will be the first of its kind in academia anywhere globally and would be on par with the test facility of the commercial entity, Virgin Hyperloop One in the US. As such, ours would be the only one of its kind available in public, which we intend to utilise to organise international hyperloop competitions.”

Mahesh Panchagnula, Dean (Alumni and Corporate Relations), IIT Madras, said, “CSR funds invested in developing sustainable technology solutions is the only way to be ready for tomorrow’s challenges. We are excited that LTTS has chosen this route.”

According to Amit Chadha, CEO and Managing Director, L&T Technology “The future of everyday commuting will be determined by the innovations and disruptions that we pursue today. LTTS, is committed to pushing the boundaries of modern transportation. As an engineering organisation, we always look forward to rendering support to academic institutions on R&D activities in upcoming technologies.”