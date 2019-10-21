Lufthansa group cancels some flights as cabin crews strike

Deutsche Lufthansa AG cancelled some flights on Sunday as a cabin-crew union extended its walkout at four units until midnight.

Cabin crews at SunExpress Deutschland, Lufthansa CityLine, Germanwings and Eurowings are taking part in the strike action, which was originally set to end at 11 a.m. local time, the UFO union said in a statement. The walkouts apply to all departures from German airports.

Cancellations at Lufthansa CityLine are isolated, a spokesman said by phone. Eurowings warned in a statement that delays and cancellations are possible on Sunday, while a spokeswoman for the unit was unable to say if any flights have already been canceled. SunExpress has no flight disruptions, according to a spokeswoman.

A separate strike planned for the main carrier was canceled on Friday after the company agreed to a 2% wage increase by the end of the year, UFO said.

The labour dispute adds to the headaches at Lufthansa, which warned in July that the fight for market share means business performance could deteriorate further in the second half. Its domestic market has become a key battleground, with competition intensifying just as headwinds from the German economic slowdown combine with simmering trade tensions.