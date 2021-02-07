Lull season may have saved many lives in Uttarakhand

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Experts are determining the exact nature of the flash floods which occurred in Uttarakhand on Sunday morning with more than 100 people missing. They believe that the scale of the disaster would have been much higher if it were not for the winter climes that rule out large tourist gatherings in the hills.
“We are yet to confirm whether it is a Glacier Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF), a type of outburst flood that occurs when the dam containing a glacial lake fails,” says Colonel (retired) Sanjay Srivastava, a Delhi-based disaster management expert and consultant, and Chairman of the Climate Resilient Observing-Systems Promotion Council; Convener of the Lightning Resilient India Campaign; and General Manager of the National Seismic Risk Mitigation Programme.
Srivastava said he is in constant touch with the Emergency Operations Centre of Uttarakhand. According to him, disaster management experts are awaiting guidance from the country’s advanced scientific institutions for satellite pictures and other evidence to determine the disaster’s cause and severity.
“We totally depend on satellite maps to see what has really happened on ground. It is a suspected case of GLOF/breach of glacier. The incident is being investigated by the highest technological institutions of the country which employ the most advanced observation systems,” Srivastava told BusinessLine.
According to him, at the time of the disaster, only people associated with the three ongoing projects were present at the site. At one location, out of the 25 people trapped in a tunnel, 16 have been saved. At another place, the rescue teams have established contact with 35 people who are feared to be trapped.
Rescue efforts were stopped with dusk setting in, Srivastava said. Meanwhile, an avalanche warning bulletin from the National Disaster Management Authority has declared danger level 2 over an area covering Chamba, Lahaul-Spiti and Kullu in Himachal Pradesh at an altitude of above 2,900 metres until 5 pm on Monday.
Danger level 2 warning indicates partly unsafe conditions with small size triggering possible on a few extreme slopes, warranting care while moving along the valley and advising nil movement along slopes. There is, however, no specific warning on Monday for Uttarakhand that witnessed disaster on Sunday.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Returning inflation is the only cloud on the horizon, says , Executive Director and CIO, ICICI Prudential ...
The recent strong rallies in Sensex and Nifty 50 have pushed them to new highs, but stay alert
UltraTech Cement (₹6,352.1): Marks fresh lifetime high After showing sluggish price action over two weeks ...
We give you a low-down after the Budget put the spotlight on ULIPs with a key tax change
Friday evening. I get home from the Gallery feeling totally pumped! But I have a writing deadline to meet and ...
The method actor has lived a multitude of lives in his decade-long acting career. And he is waiting for more
A bungalow in Mungpoo, a village near Darjeeling, is a proud bearer of the Nobel Laureate’s memories
On February 6, 1819, Sir Stamford Raffles established the trading post of Singapore. This week’s quiz is about ...
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...