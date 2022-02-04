Lupin Q3 net profit up 24 per cent at ₹546 cr

×

Drugmaker Lupin on Friday reported a 24.45 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit at ₹545.5 crore for the third quarter ended December 31.

The Mumbai-based drugmaker had reported a net profit of ₹438.3 crore in the October-December quarter of the previous fiscal.

The company's sales increased to ₹4,087.5 crore in the third quarter, against ₹3,917.3 crore in the same period of 2020-21, Lupin said in a statement.

"We are on the path of sustained growth across markets. Our inhalation portfolio continues to build share in the US and helped register double-digit growth sequentially, despite pricing and demand challenges on seasonal products," Lupin Managing Director Nilesh Gupta said.

The inflationary environment has impacted margins, but the company remains focussed on margin and EBIDTA improvement as it delivers on key product launches, cost optimisation and improving efficiencies, especially by H2 FY23, he added.

The drug firm said its North America sales for the third quarter stood at ₹1,577.5 crore, compared to ₹1,442.4 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The India formulation sales for the third quarter stood at ₹1,473.3 crore, against ₹1,366.9 crore in Q3 of FY21, it added.