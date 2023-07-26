Foodlink F&B Holdings India Private Limited, a luxury catering services company, announced its entry into Hyderabad and plans for expansion to other southern Indian centres.

“We would like to expand our network to south India. We are starting the journey with Hyderabad,” Sanjay Vazirani, Chief Executive Officer of Foodlink F&B Holdings India, said.

The company will set up a 15,000-sq ft facility conforming to international food standards, which will include a 6,000 sq ft warehouse and 9,000 sq ft kitchen, he said.

The company is also considering an initial public offering in 2-3 years.

The 20-year-old company is headquartered in Mumbai and currently operates in Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, and Delhi, and offers its services in Antalya (Turkey), Dubai (the UAE), and Milan (Italy), with an aggregate capacity of over 10 lakhs meals a day.

“We are planning to invest about Rs 100 crore over the next few months across our luxury catering, banquets, and restaurants verticals to establish an indomitable presence here,” Vazirani said in a statement on Tuesday.

