LV Prasad Eye Institute bags inaugural GAEBA award

LV Prasad Eye Institute has been honoured with the Global Alliance of Eye Bank Associations’ (GAEBA) inaugural national award in recognition of its well-established eye bank network and work on tackling corneal blindness.

The award dedicated to celebrating the achievements of the eye bank sector was announced at the World Eye Bank Symposium.

A panel of independent international peers selected L V Prasad Eye Institute for this award from a global pool of candidates for its significant achievements in the promotion of eye banking, openness to collaborate and work done to improve the quality of corneal processing and thus, patient care in the country.

Since its inception, the LVPEI Eye Bank Network has collected over 1,19,279 corneas and distributed over 69,964 corneas to surgeons within the LVPEI network and across the country. LVPEI last year contributed to 40 per cent of the total corneal transplantations in India..