LVPEI awarded ‘The Greenberg Prize – End Blindness 2020’

Oppo Enco W31: Wireless little wonders with good sound and features
For something that doesn’t cost much, these earbuds are smart, look cool and have some punch to them
L V Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI) has been chosen as one of the few recipients of the prestigious ‘The Greenberg Prize – End Blindness 2020’ for its contributions to eliminate blindness.
Gullapalli N Rao, Founder-Chair, L V Prasad Eye Institute, is being presented with this award in the ‘Outstanding Achievement Prize’ category.
Stanford University study names five from LVPEI among top 2% scientists of the world
'End Blindness' was a movement to eradicate blindness created by Sanford Greenberg, who had lost his sight at the age of 19, and his wife Susan. When Greenberg was the chairman of the board governors of the Johns Hopkins University's Wilmer Eye Institute, in 2012, this award was announced to recognise pioneering work to end blindness, between then and 2020.
“I feel humbled and honoured to accept this prestigious award on behalf of the over 3,000-strong family of L V Prasad Eye Institute and its numerous supporters all over the globe,” said Gullapalli N Rao.
Recipients of The Greenberg Prize include members of the scientific and medical communities who have pioneered pathbreaking advances in the fight to end blindness.
New brain implant model may help blind people gain rudimentary vision
Awarding $3 million in prize money, The Greenberg Prize is the high-water mark of a historic joint effort by leading scientists and figures from the worlds of business, politics, culture, art, music and entertainment.
The L V Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI) was established in 1987 at Hyderabad as a not-for-profit, non-government, public-spirited, comprehensive eye care institution.
For something that doesn’t cost much, these earbuds are smart, look cool and have some punch to them
Japanese automaker Nissan’s new compact SUV Magnite with an aggressive price tag of ₹4.99 lakh (ex-showroom) ...
The third in a series brings more photography smarts and a better processor but doesn’t quite outdo its ...
Jaguar’s super performance division — the Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) — has just pulled the wraps off an ...
Companies with a consistently high return on equity are strong earnings compounders and merit attention
Dissatisfaction with performance of existing MF holdings may be a driver
₹1376 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1360134013901405 Fresh short positions can be initiated with a stiff ...
This new quant fund will filter stocks from the S&P BSE 200 using a four-step approach
A Left party with a revolutionary past hopes to provide the much-needed ingredients of credibility and vision ...
The BJP’s success in the recent GHMC polls has been scripted by its top brass, but helped in no small measure ...
Recovering from a stroke, a businessman rekindles his childhood passion for coins and stamps and builds up a ...
Memory is a trolley bag that we have to drag behind us for the rest of our lives
Brands, especially the young digital ones, are taking this route but not all can make it work
Advertising veteran Piyush Pandey, whose clever lines have won him awards galore, especially for his work for ...
Earlier this month, with much excitement Mondelez announced an evolution of its global marketing strategy with ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...