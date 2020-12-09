LVPEI awarded ‘The Greenberg Prize – End Blindness 2020’

L V Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI) has been chosen as one of the few recipients of the prestigious ‘The Greenberg Prize – End Blindness 2020’ for its contributions to eliminate blindness.

Gullapalli N Rao, Founder-Chair, L V Prasad Eye Institute, is being presented with this award in the ‘Outstanding Achievement Prize’ category.

'End Blindness' was a movement to eradicate blindness created by Sanford Greenberg, who had lost his sight at the age of 19, and his wife Susan. When Greenberg was the chairman of the board governors of the Johns Hopkins University's Wilmer Eye Institute, in 2012, this award was announced to recognise pioneering work to end blindness, between then and 2020.

Prestigious prize

“I feel humbled and honoured to accept this prestigious award on behalf of the over 3,000-strong family of L V Prasad Eye Institute and its numerous supporters all over the globe,” said Gullapalli N Rao.

Recipients of The Greenberg Prize include members of the scientific and medical communities who have pioneered pathbreaking advances in the fight to end blindness.

Awarding $3 million in prize money, The Greenberg Prize is the high-water mark of a historic joint effort by leading scientists and figures from the worlds of business, politics, culture, art, music and entertainment.

The L V Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI) was established in 1987 at Hyderabad as a not-for-profit, non-government, public-spirited, comprehensive eye care institution.