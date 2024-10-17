LV Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI) and Standard Chartered Bank have partnered to launch LVPEI@Home, at-home eye care service, aimed at delivering comprehensive eye care directly at patients’ doorsteps.

This initiative is a key part of the Bank’s commitment under the “Seeing is Believing” programme to enhance access to quality eyecare, especially for the elderly and those with mobility challenges.

“LVPEI@Home is in alignment with LVPEI’s strategic initiative to take eyecare closer to the people’s doorsteps. It is an evolution and innovation in eyecare delivery, in tune with the needs of the population,’‘ Prashant Garg, Executive Chairman, LVPEI told newspersons on Thursday.

LVPEI@Home services can be scheduled via a phone call to the institute. A trained vision technician or optometrist then visits the patient’s home and performs a comprehensive eye examination, involving collection of historic details, torch light examination and refraction check. anterior segment examination and intraocular pressure check, among others.

Empowering communities

Karuna Bhatia, Head of Sustainability, Standard Chartered Bank, India, said: “Our partnership with LVPEI is a significant step towards bridging the gap in eyecare services, particularly for the elderly. As part of this support, we are committed to supporting sustainable healthcare solutions that empower communities and improve overall well-being.”