M Srinivas takes charge as Chief Commissioner of Customs, Bengaluru Zone

Our Bureau Bengaluru | Updated on February 21, 2020 Published on February 21, 2020

M Srinivas has assumed charge as Chief Commissioner of Customs, Bengaluru Zone, which has jurisdiction over Karnataka.

An officer of the 1988 batch of the Indian Revenue Service (Indirect Taxes and Customs), Srinivas was previously Principal ADG, DG Systems, at Chennai.

Earlier, he played an active role as a member of the all India committee for valuation of goods manufactured by job workers, member of the all India committee for revision of MRP-based valuation, convenor of media and entertainment sectoral GST group, and member of Telangana’s screening committee - anti-profiteering, said a release.

He has held numerous posts at Calicut, Coimbatore, Nhava Sheva, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru and Bellary, the release added.

