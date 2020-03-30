News

Madhya Pradesh gets 8 new Covid-19 cases; total reaches 47

PTI Indore | Updated on March 30, 2020 Published on March 30, 2020

Eight new Covid-19 cases have been found in Madhya Pradesh, taking the total number of coronavirus patients in the state to 47, a senior health official said on Monday.

Of the eight new cases, seven were reported from Indore and one from Ujjain, Government Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College Dean Dr Jyoti Bindal told PTI.

So far, 27 coronavirus cases have been found in Indore, eight in Jabalpur, five in Ujjain, three in Bhopal and two each in Shivpuri and Gwalior, the official said.

Out of these, 45 patients are admitted in different hospitals of the state, while two persons - a man from Indore and a woman from Ujjain- earlier died while undergoing treatment here.

