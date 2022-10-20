A view of the Madras High Court Building in Chennai. | Photo Credit: PICHUMANI K

The Madras High Court has dismissed a petition filed by MAM Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust (petitioner) represented by its trustee AC Muthiah, challenging the order of Tahsildar in issuing legal heirship certificate to MAMR Muthiah, the adopted son of late industrialist MAM Ramaswamy.

The question of setting aside the order — the Legal Heirship Certificate — issued by Tahsildar does not arise and accordingly, the writ petition is dismissed, said an order issued by Justice N Sathish Kumar.

Father-Son dispute

Giving details of the case, the order said that Ramaswamy adopted Muthiah on February 9, 1996. After some time, a dispute arose between the father and the son in 2014. Ramaswamy executed a Will in favour of the petitioner in respect of certain properties. After the death of Ramaswamy, Muthiah applied to the Tahsildar for a Legal Heirship Certificate in 2015, and the same was issued.

Challenging the said Legal Heirship Certificate, the entire proceedings are sought to be quashed in this Writ petition. Disputing the pleadings in the petition, Muthiah filed a counter, questioning the locus of the petitioner to challenge the said Certificate. Further, Muthiah said that the petitioner is a stranger to the family and he has no right whatsoever to question the adoption or Legal Heirship Certificate. Accordingly, he sought dismissal of the Writ petition.

Though the petition has been filed challenging the issuance of the Legal Heirship Certificate, the entire pleadings focussed on the validity of the adoption and the rights of the parties.

The petitioner’s contention was that the adoption of the Muthiah in 1996 is not valid as per the Hindu Adoptions and Maintenance Act, 1956. It is the main contention of the petitioner that at that point of time the Muthiah was more than 15 years old and therefore, the adoption is void ab initio.

‘Premature’

The court said that even now, it is premature to contend that the petition has got absolute right at this stage until the Will is probated and his right recognised by a Court of Law. It is well settled that testamentary instruments can be challenged only by the members of the family and strangersare not competent to challenge the said documents, the Order said.

Meanwhile, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal remitted back to the National Company Law Tribunal’s Division Bench-I, Chennai, for fresh consideration, and for passing a reasoned speaking order dismissing the application filed by Muthiah to implead himself as proposed petitioner. MAM Ramaswamy Chettiar had moved an application seeking to be impleaded as proposed petitioner in the place of the deceased.

The Trust — formed by MAM Ramaswamy himself on February 9, 2015 — is entitled to step into the shoes of MAM Ramaswamy in so far as adjudication of the petition, which sought refund of the deposit of ₹55.26 crore along with interest of ₹11.05 crore from Chettinad Coal Washeries Pvt Ltd (respondent).

The NCLT said that the impleading application filed by Muthiah cannot be considered at this point, since the legal-heir certificate obtained by him in 2016 is also under challenge in the Madras High Court. Also, a perusal of the Will would clearly posit the fact that the relationship between Ramaswamy and MAMR Muthiah was so strained that he did not even allow his adopted son MAMR Muthiah to perform obsequies or rituals in relation to this death.

“Thus, we are of the considered view that MAM Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust is entitled to step in to the shoes of MAM Ramaswamy in so far as adjudication of TCP/1/2016 is concerned and accordingly application stands allowed,” it said.

However, the NCLAT in its order said that the `impugned order’ passed by the NCLT bristles with `legal infirmities’, because of the fact that it had not taken into account of the contents of notes of the submissions furnished by the Chettinad Coal Washeries in a ‘Qualitative’, ‘Quantitative’ and `Threadbare’ fashion