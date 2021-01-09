Maharashtra: Ten newborn babies die in Bhandara hospital fire

Ten newborn babies died after fire broke out in the Special Newborn Care Unit of a hospital in Maharashtra in the wee hours on Saturday, doctors said.

The infants were aged between a month and three months, a doctor said.

District civil surgeon Pramod Khandate said fire broke out at the Bhandara district hospital at around 1.30 am. There were 17 babies in the unit and seven were rescued, he added.

A nurse first noticed smoke coming out from the neonatal section of the hospital and alerted doctors and other staff who reached there in five minutes, he said.

Fire brigade personnel rescued seven babies from the 'inbound ward' of the unit but could not save the 10 other babies, he said.

Khandate said the ward where newborn babies are kept requires a continuous supply of oxygen. "There were fire extinguishers and staff used them while trying to douse the fire. There was too much smoke," he added.

Parents of the deceased children have been informed and the seven newborn babies rescued in the blaze have been shifted to another ward, he said.

Patients from the ICU ward, dialysis wing and labour ward (a room in a hospital set aside for childbirth) were also shifted to otherwards safely, he added.

The cause of the fire in the four-storeyed building is yet to be ascertained but could have been the result of an electrical short circuit, he said.

PM Modi expresses grief over death of newborn babies in Maharashtra hospital fire

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed grief at a tragic fire incident in a Maharashtra hospital in which 10 newborn babies died.

"Heart-wrenching tragedy in Bhandara, Maharashtra, where we have lost precious young lives. My thoughts are with all the bereaved families. I hope the injured recover as early as possible," Modi tweeted.

Ten newborn babies died after fire broke out in the Special Newborn Care Unit of a hospital in Maharashtra in the early hours on Saturday, doctors said.

The infants were aged between a month and three months.

The infants were aged between a month and three months.

CM Uddhav Thackeray orders probe

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday expressed grief over the death of newborn babies in the fire at the Bhandara district hospital and ordered a probe.

Thackeray spoke to Health Minister Rajesh Tope soon after learning about the incident which occurred in the child care unit in the hospital, as per a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office.

Thackeray spoke to Health Minister Rajesh Tope soon after learning about the incident which occurred in the child care unit in the hospital, as per a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office.

“The chief Minister has ordered a probe in the entire incident. He spoke to the district collector and police superintendent and asked them to probe the fire,” the statement said.

Bhandara hospital tragedy: Fadnavis demands strict action

Terming the death of ten newborn babies in a fire in the Bhandara district hospital in Maharashtra a "very painful" incident, former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday demanded a thorough probe.

Terming the death of ten newborn babies in a fire in the Bhandara district hospital in Maharashtra a "very painful" incident, former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday demanded a thorough probe.

The infants were aged between a month and three months, a doctor said.

"The government should carry out a thorough inquiry into the incident and initiate action against those who are responsible for the death of 10 infants. It is a very painful accident," Fadnavis, who is the Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, said in a statement.

Rahul Gandhi appeals to Maharashtra govt to provide all assistance to affected families

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday condoled the death of newborn babies in the Maharashtra hospital fire and appealed to the state government to provide all possible assistance to the families of the deceased and the injured.

District civil surgeon Pramod Khandate said there were 17 babies in the unit of whom seven could be rescued.

"The unfortunate incident of fire at Bhandara District General Hospital in Maharashtra is extremely tragic. My condolences to the families of the children who lost their lives," Gandhi said in a tweet.

"I appeal to Maha Govt to provide every possible assistance to the families of the injured & deceased," he said.

The Maharashtra government is led by the Shiv Sena with the NCP and the Congress part of the ruling dispensation.