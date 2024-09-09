Mahabali has made his annual return to his homeland, but the mood is not as festive as usual. The cancellation of several government sponsored celebrations in the wake of Wayanad tragedy and continuous rains have dampened sentiments.

Kerala traders are, however, hoping for a final hurrah in shopping before Thiruvonam, which falls in the coming weekend. They hope that the Centre’s nod to lend Rs 4000 crore to Kerala for Onam and the announcement by the state government of a bonus to employees may stoke demand.

Dominc Savio, Managing Director of Buzzstop Integrated Communications, a brand consultancy, said the government decision to cancel public celebrations has unintentionally curbed business opportunity during Onam, a festival that accounts for over 50 per cent of annual sales for many brands. Several local brands have slashed their media and advertising budgets, he said.

Mixed bag for retail

It’s a mixed report from retailers though. Apparel and consumer electronics are hopeful but tourism operators are pessimistic. They say that this year non-resident Malayalis have not come home in big numbers for the festival.

Prakash Pattabhiraman, Managing Director, Kalyan Silks maintains that the garments sector is witnessing a brisk sale of “Onakkodi”( traditional Onam dress). “We are very positive and expecting a 10-20 per cent growth than last season”, he said.

E.P.George, patron of Kerala Textile and Garment Manufacturers Association said the State witnessed garment sales worth Rs 10,000 crore from traditional buyers in organised and unorganised sector, but people below 30 are choosing affordable clothing rather than premium.

Appliance makers are gungho. Kamal Nandi, Business Head and Executive Vice President, Godrej Appliances said: “We have seen strong sales across segments and particularly in the premium segment. Front-load fully automatic washing machines and air conditioners have emerged as key sellers with 45 per cent and 43 per cent increase in the sales respectively from a year ago.’’

Sony India aims to achieve Rs150 crore sales this Onam season compared to Rs100 crore in the same period last year. “We are happy to see a positive response to our latest Bravia XR TV series, as well as our Bravia Theatre Bar 9 and 8”, said Aneesh Nair, Brand Head, Kochi, Sony India.

Jerry Mathew, MD of WhiteMart says that high-end products are getting encouraging responses, a trend witnessed after Covid. LED panel TV’s above 43 inches, double door refrigerators are generating good sales.

But caterers are not very optimistic. Manoj Naranath of Vijayalekshmi Caterers said there are reduced orders for Onam Sadya. Sabu Johny, Executive Member of Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (FADA), Kerala region said the four-wheeler sales are yet to pick up despite witnessing a good performance in August. Will the tide turn?