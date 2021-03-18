News

Maharashtra: 1,804 new Covid-19 cases in Thane, 6 more deaths

PTI Thane | Updated on March 18, 2021

With the addition of 1,804 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Maharashtra's Thane district has gone up to 2,80,732, an official said on Thursday.

These new cases were reported on Wednesday, he said.

Six more fatalities due to Covid-19 were also recorded in the district, pushing the death toll to 6,355, he said.

The Covid-19 mortality rate in the district is 2.26 per cent, he said.

So far, 2,63,139 patients have recuperated from the infection in the district, which reflects a recovery rate of 93.73 per cent.

As of now, there are 11,238 active Covid-19 cases in Thane, the official said.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the Covid-19 case count stood at 46,967 and the death toll at 1,207, another official said.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on March 18, 2021
Covid-19
Maharashtra
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.