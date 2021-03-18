Maharashtra: 1,804 new Covid-19 cases in Thane, 6 more deaths

With the addition of 1,804 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Maharashtra's Thane district has gone up to 2,80,732, an official said on Thursday.

These new cases were reported on Wednesday, he said.

Six more fatalities due to Covid-19 were also recorded in the district, pushing the death toll to 6,355, he said.

The Covid-19 mortality rate in the district is 2.26 per cent, he said.

So far, 2,63,139 patients have recuperated from the infection in the district, which reflects a recovery rate of 93.73 per cent.

As of now, there are 11,238 active Covid-19 cases in Thane, the official said.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the Covid-19 case count stood at 46,967 and the death toll at 1,207, another official said.