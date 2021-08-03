Maharashtra announces ₹11,500-crore flood relief package

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Maharashtra government has announced a ₹11,500-crore relief package for the flood-affected regions for relief to the people and repair work.
The State Cabinet met on Tuesday to discuss the damage caused by the recent floods. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray who presided over the meeting said that the State government is facing one after one natural disaster while fighting with Covid-19 pandemic. The State government has decided to help flood-affected people by providing additional assistance than the prescribed disaster management norms. Tarmers, traders, businessmen, shopkeepers, artisans, and common people have suffered heavily in the recent floods and the government will help them to recover the losses.
Chief Minister Thackeray has also ordered an appointment expert committee to suggest a solution to the floods and landslides in the State during the monsoon. The committee will submit its report in three months.
Over 4.35 lakh people were evacuated across eight districts in the State during recent floods while 213 people were reported dead. Still, 8 people are missing while 52 are injured.
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Misinformation and the infodemic fuelled vaccine hesitancy in some countries
With the impact of the pandemic going down to some extent, air travel for leisure has increased dramatically.
India needs to produce its own commercial aircraft to forge ahead
Keen on netting some US tech stocks? There’s a flourishing ecosystem of companies beyond the biggies. Here’s ...
Investors’ focus will be on July month auto sales numbers, RBI’s MPC meeting, rupee movement and crude oil ...
Course correction provides an opportunity
The fund’s top holdings have delivered healthy returns over the past one year
Senior citizens have put up a good show at the Olympic Games
A riveting podcast charts the making of the men who unleashed carnage on the planet
The leader in the post-Covid-19 world faces the same dilemma Arjuna did — the knowledge-action gap
American translator Daisy Rockwell on introducing Usha Priyamvada’s ‘Fifty-Five Pillars, Red Walls’ — a novel ...
The Seematti CEO’s new brand — launched in her own name — is weaving a new story for silk, beyond sarees
Much before Branson and Bezos, brands have propelled themselves into space in a bid to captivate viewers
The biggest games on the planet, the Olympics, have begun. However, the mega event, being described as the ...
The pandemic has led to “touch starvation”. Isobar, the digital agency from the house of Dentsu India, has ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...