Maharashtra announces ₹11,500-crore flood relief package

Maharashtra government has announced a ₹11,500-crore relief package for the flood-affected regions for relief to the people and repair work.

The State Cabinet met on Tuesday to discuss the damage caused by the recent floods. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray who presided over the meeting said that the State government is facing one after one natural disaster while fighting with Covid-19 pandemic. The State government has decided to help flood-affected people by providing additional assistance than the prescribed disaster management norms. Tarmers, traders, businessmen, shopkeepers, artisans, and common people have suffered heavily in the recent floods and the government will help them to recover the losses.

Chief Minister Thackeray has also ordered an appointment expert committee to suggest a solution to the floods and landslides in the State during the monsoon. The committee will submit its report in three months.

Over 4.35 lakh people were evacuated across eight districts in the State during recent floods while 213 people were reported dead. Still, 8 people are missing while 52 are injured.