In a significant decision aimed at transforming agriculture in regions plagued by farmer suicides, the Maharashtra government has approved the ambitious Wainganga-Nalganga river linking project. This decision was taken in the Cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

The project, with an estimated cost of ₹87,342.86 crore, will irrigate around 3.75 lakh hectares of land, significantly benefiting drought-prone areas such as Marathwada. The project plans to channel water from the Godavari basin into the Wainganga river project in Buldhana district. To achieve this, a total of 426.52 kilometers of connecting canals will be constructed.

The districts of Nagpur, Wardha, Amravati, Yavatmal, Akola and Buldhana in Vidarbha will benefit from irrigation, drinking water and industrial water supply across 15 talukas. Additionally, 31 storage tanks will be built to facilitate water usage during the Rabi season.

The National Water Development Agency presented the detailed project report in 2018 and the project has since received approval from the Central Water Commission. It has also been included in the Integrated State Water Plan during the State Water Council meeting.

This project promises to enhance agricultural productivity and provide a sustainable water supply to the affected regions, bringing significant relief and development opportunities to the drought-stricken Marathwada area, mentioned the statement issued by the State government.