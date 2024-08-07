The policy focuses on reducing logistics costs by 4-5 per cent from the current 14-15 per cent, minimising logistics time, implementing green initiatives to reduce carbon emissions, and utilising technologies such as blockchain, artificial intelligence, and intelligent logistics management systems.

It also aims to promote green logistics parks, sustainable design, and modal shifts, while attracting domestic and foreign investment to establish Maharashtra as a global logistics hub.

Key stakeholders involved in formulating this policy include the Maharashtra Maritime Board, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority, Mumbai Port Trust, State Road Development Corporation and the Maharashtra Airport Development Company.

International hub

An International Mega Logistics Hub will be developed on 2,000 acres in the Navi Mumbai-Pune area, adjacent to the new international airport in Panvel. This hub will connect with industrial estates like Taloja, Patalganga, Rasayani, Khopoli, Mahad, Roha, Chakan, and Talegaon, making it a major center for international trade and industry. Provision of ₹1,500 crore has been made for this hub’s development.

Also the Nagpur-Wardha National Mega Logistics Hub will be established on 1,500 acres, linked to the Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg. Nagpur’s central location, along with its connectivity via four national highways and a dedicated freight corridor, makes it ideal for a logistics hub. This hub will also receive a ₹1,500 crore allocation.

Five state logistics hubs will be established on 500 acres each in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar-Jalna, Thane-Bhiwandi, Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg, Pune-Purandar, and Palghar-Vadhavan. A total provision of ₹2,500 crore has been made for these hubs. Regional hubs will be developed on 300 acres each in Nanded-Deglur, Amravati-Badnera, Kolhapur-Ichalkaranji, Nashik-Sinnar, and Dhule-Shirpur. These hubs will receive a total of ₹1,500 crore.

Logistics parks

To address space constraints in urban areas like Thane, Mumbai, and Pune, multi-purpose logistics parks with a minimum built-up area of 20,000 square feet will be established, requiring a minimum investment of ₹5 crore. MSMEs within and outside logistics parks will receive various financial and non-financial incentives, including interest subsidies, stamp duty concessions, technology improvement assistance, and industrial-rate electricity.

This comprehensive policy aims to propel Maharashtra into becoming a leading logistics hub, fostering economic growth and development across the state, said the statement issued by the Chief Minister office.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit