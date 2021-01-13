Maharashtra: Around 35,000 health workers to get Covid-19 vaccine on Jan 16

On the first day of the mass Covid-19 vaccination drive, which is January 16, about 35,000 health workers will be vaccinated through 358 centres in Maharashtra.

Mumbai has 50 centres, which is the highest in the state, followed by Pune at 39 and Thane with 29 centres.

About eight lakh health workers have been registered in Maharashtra, and they will be vaccinated in the first phase. The nationwide vaccination drive will be launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He will interact through video conferencing at Jalna District Hospital and Cooper Hospital in Mumbai, Health Minister of the state, Rajesh Tope said in a media statement.

The statement said vaccines have been supplied by the central government for the mass vaccination drive in the state, and they are being distributed to all the districts as per their instructions. Meanwhile, the central government has revised the number of vaccination centres in the state and now vaccination will be given through 358 centres.

Corona vaccines are being distributed to every district as per the central government instruction and 9.63 lakh vaccines have been distributed in all the districts of Maharashtra. For Mumbai 1.39 lakh doses have been distributed and 1.13 lakh doses for Pune, the statement added.