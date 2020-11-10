Maharashtra: As schools are shut, teachers visit students’ homes in villages during Covid times

Despite schools are closed in Maharashtra due to the Covid pandemic many teachers visit students’ homes in villages and hamlets. Self study booklets have been are prepared and given to the students. Weekly home visits and daily student phone conversations are some of the activities being conducted, said School Education Minister, Varsha Gaikwad on Tuesday.

She said that teaching is continuing because of teachers’ dedication. Teachers who have done a good job in each district during pandemic period will be honoured. An online teacher development forum has been launched through SCERT to provide a platform for them.

The Minister added that Google Classroom, a large technology platform was made available for free through Google company. Maharashtra is probably the first state to implement such an initiative. This will make all the information about the students available at one place and the student assessment gets easier.