News

Maharashtra: As schools are shut, teachers visit students’ homes in villages during Covid times

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on November 10, 2020 Published on November 10, 2020

Village schools: Basic infra is absent   -  The Hindu

Despite schools are closed in Maharashtra due to the Covid pandemic many teachers visit students’ homes in villages and hamlets. Self study booklets have been are prepared and given to the students. Weekly home visits and daily student phone conversations are some of the activities being conducted, said School Education Minister, Varsha Gaikwad on Tuesday.

She said that teaching is continuing because of teachers’ dedication. Teachers who have done a good job in each district during pandemic period will be honoured. An online teacher development forum has been launched through SCERT to provide a platform for them.

The Minister added that Google Classroom, a large technology platform was made available for free through Google company. Maharashtra is probably the first state to implement such an initiative. This will make all the information about the students available at one place and the student assessment gets easier.

 

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on November 10, 2020
schools
Maharashtra
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.