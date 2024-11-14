Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 Updates: businessline brings you the latest trends, voting patterns, and key insights. Stay tuned for live updates and in-depth analysis as the Maharashtra Assembly elections unfold.
ALL UPDATES
- November 15, 2024 09:21
Maharashtra: 6,382 complaints of poll code violations reported to EC: PTI
The Election Commission has received 6,382 complaints related to model code violations in Maharashtra in the past month and has resolved all but one, while agencies under it have seized cash and goods worth more than Rs 536 crore.
These complaints were filed through the cVIGIL app of the poll panel between October 15, when the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into force with the announcement of the election schedule, and November 14, said a statement issued by the office of state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) on Thursday.
cVIGIL is a mobile application developed by the EC to enable citizens to report violations of the MCC during elections.
Of the total complaints received in the past month, 6,381 have been resolved by the EC, said the statement.
Once a complaint is filed, the relevant team investigates and takes appropriate action, it said.
In an enforcement crackdown since October 15, various state and central agencies have seized assets worth Rs 536.45 crore, which include illegal cash, liquor, narcotics, and precious metals, said the statement.
Seizures were made to stop any inducement of voters in Maharashtra, where polling will take place on November 20.
The MCC is a set of guidelines drafted by the EC that outlines how political parties and candidates must conduct themselves during election campaigning and polling.
PTI report
- November 14, 2024 19:41
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Live Updates: No set formula in Mahayuti to select next Maharashtra CM, says Fadnavis
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said there was no set formula for selecting the next chief minister of the ruling Mahayuti alliance and a decision in this regard will be taken once assembly poll results were declared.
In an interaction with a group of reporters in Mumbai, the senior BJP leader clarified there was no such formula of having a chief minister from the party winning the maximum number of seats or that with a better strike rate in the November 20 polls to elect a new 288-member assembly.
The BJP, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and NCP headed by deputy CM Ajit Pawar are constituents of the ruling alliance.
- November 14, 2024 19:41
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Live Updates: Will win both seats in Aurangabad, will demand Maratha reservation, says Asaduddin Owaisi
AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday exuded confidence that his candidates will win both the seats in Aurangabad Central and East and they will demand Maratha reservation in the Assembly, said ANI.
Speaking to ANI, Owaisi said that as per their strategy, they are contesting on 16 seats.
“Our candidates will win both the seats in Aurangabad. Drinking water is the biggest issue for the people here. Poor people do not have houses, there is problem of roads and drainage. There is also Maratha reservation. If both of them win, they will go to Maharashtra Assembly and demand Maratha reservation,” Owaisi said.
- November 14, 2024 19:40
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Live Updates: Won’t allow ‘vote jihad’ in Maharashtra polls, says BJP MLA Nitesh Rane
Maharashtra BJP MLA Nitesh Rane has said he will ensure “vote jihad” does not happen in the upcoming state assembly polls and maintained he was not afraid of the multiple FIRs pertaining to hate speeches registered against him.
In an interview to PTI, Rane, who is the BJP’s nominee from Kankavli seat in Sindhudurg district, asserted he has “not done anything wrong” by taking the side of his “dharma” or community.
“I am going to be mentioned as a Hindu on my birth and death certificate. If I am being blamed for a hate crime just because I am trying to take the side of my own dharma or my community, religion, I don’t think there is anything wrong in it. I have absolutely not done anything wrong,” he said.
- November 14, 2024 19:38
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Live Updates: BJP, NCP (SP) workers clash over man ‘distributing money’ in Nashik
Bharatiya Janata Party and Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) workers were involved in a tussle in Nashik on Thursday in connection with the November 20 Maharashtra polls and both groups approached police, though officials said no formal complaint had been received, according to PTI.
The argument started at around 12:30pm in Panchvati area here after BJP candidate Rahul Dhikle’s supporters apprehended a person and claimed he was distributing money on behalf of NCP (SP).
However, Gokul Gite, brother of NCP (SP) candidate Ganesh Gite, refuted allegations that the apprehended man belonged to their party, leading to verbal clashes and sloganeering between the two groups.
- November 14, 2024 19:28
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Live Updates: Maharashtra on decline, has fallen into wrong hands in recent times, says Sharad Pawar
NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday claimed that Maharashtra has fallen into the wrong hands in the past few years and has suffered a decline.
He was in the Chinchwad assembly constituency in Pune district to canvass for his party candidate Rahul Kalate, who faces off against BJP’s Shankar Jagtap in the November 20 Maharashtra polls.
Pawar took part in a roadshow and addressed a public gathering in support of Kalate.
“Maharashtra was once ranked number one in the country but it has fallen into the wrong hands in recent times leading to the state’s downfall,” he said.
The NCP (SP) president said the Chinchwad constituency lacks even basic infrastructure. The Pimpri-Chinchwad area near Pune is an auto hub.
- November 14, 2024 19:28
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Live Updates: Modi feels copy of Constitution I carry is blank as he has never read it, says Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi feels the “red book” of the Constitution is blank as he has never read it, reported PTI.
Addressing a rally in Maharashtra’s Nandurbar, Gandhi said the Constitution contains the soul of India and the principles envisaged by national icons like Birsa Munda, Dr B R Ambedkar and Mahatma Gandhi.
“The BJP has objections to the red colour of the book (which Gandhi has been displaying in rallies). But we don’t care about whether the colour is red or blue. We are committed to preserve it (Constitution) and ready to lay down our lives too for it. Modi ji feels the Constitution (book) I carry is blank because he has no idea what it contains. He has not read it in his life,” Gandhi said.
- November 14, 2024 19:27
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Live Updates: Cong does not fulfil promises, say former HP CM Thakur, Karnataka leader Ashwath Narayan
Senior BJP leader and former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jairam Thakur on Thursday said people of Maharashtra must realise that the Congress has failed to fulfil poll promises made in the northern state.
The Congress listed 10 “guarantees” in the manifesto for the HP assembly polls, including Rs 1500 per month to women, but none of these have turned into reality, Thakur told reporters here.
He also showed video clips of Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi and HP CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to buttress his point.
In polls held in December 2022, the Congress unseated the BJP in HP by winning 40 of the 68 seats there.
- November 14, 2024 19:26
Maharashtra Election 2024 Live Updates: Congress has eaten benefits of others but its hunger continues, says MP CM
The Congress has appropriated the benefits of Maharashtra’s citizens but its hunger to snatch remains, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Thursday.
He was addressing a poll rally for the BJP-led Mahayuti in Amravati’s Melghat, which for several decades has hit the national headlines for widespread acute malnutrition among its residents, especially children.
Yadav also said the Congress was unhappy when the grand Ram Temple was built in Ayodhya and its idol consecrated in January this year.
- November 14, 2024 19:25
Maharashtra Election 2024 Live Updates: ‘Batenge to katenge’ about unity, some leaders have failed to grasp its ‘core’ meaning: Fadnavis
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said his party’s ‘batenge to katenge’ slogan is a counter-narrative to the MVA’s campaign and claimed his colleagues Ashok Chavan and Pankaja Munde as well as Deputy CM Ajit Pawar had failed to grasp its “core” meaning, PTI reported.
The slogan, frequently used by Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath on the campaign trail for the November 20 Maharashtra polls, has united the opposition in its condemnation, which claims it has communal overtones, while even some ruling alliance leaders have frowned on it.
‘Batenge to katenge’ (disunity will lead to destruction) is a counter-narrative to the Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi’s divisive campaign, and the core message of the slogan is that “everyone has to stick together”, Fadnavis said during an interaction here with select members of the media.
- November 14, 2024 19:25
Maharashtra Election 2024 Live Updates: Why Mumbai lost big-ticket projects to Gujarat: Congress asks PM
The Congress attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday by posing questions to him on Mumbai, asking why is the metropolis “made to lose” big-ticket projects to Gujarat and why is the BJP “sponsoring Adani’s Dharavi land grab,” PTI reported.
Ahead of Modi’s poll engagement in Mumbai, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh posed five questions which he said the people are asking the PM.
He asked whether the BJP is scared of losing the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls.
- November 14, 2024 19:24
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Live Updates: Modi has not read Constitution, hence it is blank for him, says Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi criticised Modi for not understanding the Constitution, claiming he sees it as “blank” because he hasn’t read it, according to PTI.
Gandhi defended his use of a red-covered Constitution at rallies and accused the BJP of misrepresenting tribals.
He also criticized the BJP for moving key projects out of Maharashtra, resulting in job losses, and pledged that a Congress-led government would keep projects in the state and provide debt relief to farmers.
- November 14, 2024 19:22
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Live Updates: Kanhaiya Kumar slams Fadnavis over ‘vote dharmyudh’ remark, takes personal jibe
Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar criticised Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for his recent comment about countering “vote jihad” with “vote dharmyudh,” PTI reported.
Kumar sarcastically questioned whether common people would fight this “dharmyudh” while political leaders’ children study abroad and leaders’ wives make Instagram reels.
He emphasised that if “dharma” needs protection, it should be a collective effort.
Kumar also attacked Fadnavis for his role in splitting the Shiv Sena and his alliance with the NCP, accusing Fadnavis of hypocrisy for inducting a faction of the NCP into the ruling alliance despite calling them corrupt. This criticism comes as Fadnavis faces a challenge from Congress’ Prafulla Gudhade Patil in the Nagpur South West constituency.
- November 14, 2024 19:20
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Live Updates: Private bus fares surge as voters plan trips to hometowns for Maharashtra polls
Ticket fares for private buses in Maharashtra have nearly doubled ahead of the upcoming assembly elections, as thousands of voters plan to travel to their native places to cast their ballots, reported PTI.
Routes connecting Mumbai to western Maharashtra, Konkan, Marathwada, and northern Maharashtra have seen a sharp fare increase for November 19 and 20.
Travel agents report that prices, which had dropped after Diwali, have surged, with buses expected to transport voters to areas like Kolhapur, Nashik, and Latur. Many of these buses are arranged by political parties, while others are booked by voters independently.
Additionally, some candidates provide ticket money for voters to book their own travel.
- November 14, 2024 19:19
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Live Updates: Rahul’s Constitution waving concept stolen from Latin America, has boomeranged, says Fadnavis
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for waving a red-covered copy of the Constitution at rallies, calling it a concept borrowed from Latin American campaigns involving “anarchist forces,” PTI reported.
Fadnavis pointed out the controversy after it was revealed that the inside pages of the Constitution copy Gandhi waved were blank.
He condemned this as an insult to the Constitution, accusing the Congress of disrespecting it by circulating blank books. Fadnavis also mocked the Congress for pretending to protect the Constitution while insulting Dr. Ambedkar by flaunting these blank copies.
- November 14, 2024 19:18
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Live Updates: Had Indira Gandhi been alive, BJP would have been nowhere, says Congress leader Patole
Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole criticized Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his recent comments about Article 370, stating that if former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi were alive today, the BJP would be politically insignificant, reported PTI.
Patole questioned the outcomes of scrapping Article 370, pointing out that while elections were held in Jammu and Kashmir after a decade, terrorism persists, and soldiers continue to be martyred.
He urged Shah to address the unfulfilled promises made by the BJP in the 2014 and 2019 elections. Patole also claimed that the BJP is intimidated by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, who remains a vocal critic of the party.
- November 14, 2024 19:16
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Live Updates: Lack of govt control on retail outlets blamed for soaring onion prices
Onion prices have soared in parts of India, reaching ₹100 per kg, with the lack of government control on retail outlets being blamed for the high prices.
Retailers take advantage of the situation since the government only regulates wholesale prices, and there are issues with market transparency, storage, and agents controlling the supply.
While wholesale prices in APMC yards are lower, retail prices remain inflated due to added volatility premiums and information gaps. The arrival of kharif onions, delayed by rains, has further pushed up prices, but a sharp drop in prices is expected in two weeks as kharif arrivals increase.
Despite government efforts to sell onions at ₹35/kg through cooperatives, the availability and quality of these onions have been inconsistent, particularly in places like NCR.
The market is also impacted by the lack of storage facilities in cities and price manipulation by retailers during reports of crop damage.
- November 14, 2024 19:14
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Live Updates: From ‘Ladki Bahin’ to entrepreneurs, these women aspire for financial independence
In Dharashiv district, women like Aparna Gangawane, Mangal More, and Suhasini Pawar see through the promises of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s “Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin” scheme, which offers ₹1,500 per month to women from low-income families.
Despite the scheme’s broad reach, these women, who have developed skills in entrepreneurship through local training, feel it falls short.
They want access to bigger markets and financial stability rather than cash handouts.
While the scheme has benefited millions, including some from affluent families, the women view it as a political tactic rather than a genuine effort at empowerment.
They believe true empowerment lies in financial independence and support for their businesses, not in reliance on government aid.
- November 14, 2024 19:13
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Live Updates: Political parties in the State find AI less effective for campaigning
Maharashtra’s political parties, including Congress and NCP, are hesitant to fully embrace generative AI for election campaigning, favoring social media interactions instead. Congress, despite using AI in past campaigns, found AI-generated content ineffective and has shifted focus to AI-driven sentiment analysis and more interactive IVR systems.
Similarly, Shivam Singh from SIGNAL Institute highlighted that while AI is useful for sentiment analytics, its impact on election results remains limited. Both parties agree that traditional campaigning methods still yield better voter engagement than AI-generated content.
- November 14, 2024 19:10
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Live Updates: For Maharashtra’s farmers, poll promises ring hollow as crisis persists
In the midst of Maharashtra’s election frenzy, Megha Kulkarni, a soybean farmer from Dharashiv, stands in despair, clutching her under-priced harvest.
The local market price of soybeans has dropped to ₹4,150 per quintal, well below the MSP of ₹4,892, dimming her hopes of a fair return.
Megha’s life is haunted by the memory of her husband, who took his life under similar financial strain in 2017, and she fears the same fate may await her. Despite political promises of relief, the reality for farmers remains grim: this year alone, nearly 2,000 farmers in the state have died by suicide, as droughts, debts, and failing support from the government deepen the crisis.
Activists criticise the government’s focus on consumer needs while ignoring the struggles of farmers bound by restrictive laws.
For Megha and many others, election pledges are mere rhetoric, with no real change in sight.
- November 14, 2024 19:07
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Live Updates | Freebies galore: Maharashtra’s bold election gambit amid fiscal red flags
Reeling from a heavy Lok Sabha defeat, Maharashtra’s BJP-led alliance unveiled a massive ₹6,12,293-crore Budget, with Finance Minister Ajit Pawar pledging ambitious welfare schemes, including three free LPG cylinders annually for BPL families, free electricity for farmers, and ₹1,500 per month for women under the CM Ladki Bahin Yojana.
The scheme, now central to the BJP’s election campaign, would cost ₹46,000 crore annually, despite fiscal concerns.
Chief Minister Eknath Shinde raised the stakes, promising ₹2,100 per month for women if the alliance wins, while the Congress-led opposition countered with an even bigger offer of ₹3,000 under its proposed Mahalaxmi Yojana.
This “competitive populism” has sparked a spending race, despite a projected ₹20,151-crore revenue deficit and rising fiscal deficit, which nearly doubled from 1.9% of GDP in FY23 to 2.8% in FY24.
With debt stock hitting ₹7,11,278 crore, the CAG urged Maharashtra to manage debt prudently, recommending rationalized expenditure, expanded revenue sources, and investment in revenue-generating assets to maintain fiscal stability.
- November 14, 2024 19:05
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Live Updates: Parties vie for winning narrative as voting nears
In the lead-up to Maharashtra’s assembly elections, political tensions are rising as opposition parties shift their narrative, casting the BJP-led alliance as being influenced by business magnate Gautam Adani.
Congress and its allies have pivoted from their “changing of constitution” stance, emphasising Adani’s alleged role in plotting against the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, with Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut claiming Adani seeks control of Mumbai.
Meanwhile, BJP’s attempts to boost voter appeal through welfare schemes and a Hindu-Muslim narrative face internal pushback, with prominent leaders like Ashok Chavan and Pankaja Munde opposing Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath’s divisive “batenge toh katenge” slogan.
Ajit Pawar’s recent clarification of his comments about Adani’s presence in a 2019 meeting adds to the controversy, while Sharad Pawar dismisses the notion of a BJP-NCP alliance in that period.
Comments
- Copy link
- Telegram
Related Topics
- elections
- politics
- state politics
- political systems
- political development
- political candidates
- political campaigns
- national politics
- politics (general)
- climate change (politics)
- environmental politics
- budget and tax (politics)
- Maharashtra
- BJP
- Indian National Congress
- Mumbai
- air pollution
- pollution control
- environmental pollution
- pollution
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.