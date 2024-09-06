Maharashtra continues to dominate the Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) landscape, attracting 52.46 per cent of India’s total FDI in the first quarter of financial year 2024-25

Between April and June 2024, the state attracted ₹70,795 crore in FDI, reaffirming its position as India’s top destination for foreign investment, said Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Maharashtra has ranked No. 1 in FDI for the past two years, outpacing the other states with a commanding lead. In comparison, Karnataka received ₹19,059 crore, Delhi ₹10,788 crore, Telangana ₹9,023 crore, Gujarat ₹8,508 crore, Tamil Nadu ₹8,325 crore, Haryana ₹5,818 crore, Uttar Pradesh ₹370 crore, and Rajasthan ₹311 crore. Maharashtra’s investment tally exceeds the combined total of all these states.

Of the ₹1,34,959 crore in FDI attracted by the country as a whole in the first quarter of FY 2024-25, Maharashtra alone accounted for ₹70,795 crore.

Historically, Maharashtra has maintained its leadership in attracting foreign investments. In FY 2022-23, the state secured ₹1,18,422 crore in FDI, more than the combined total of Karnataka, Delhi, and Gujarat. In FY 2023-24, the state recorded ₹1,25,101 crore in FDI, which was more than twice that of Gujarat and greater than the combined total of Gujarat and Karnataka.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, in a tweet, highlighted Maharashtra’s performance, stating, the government promised to achieve five years’ worth of progress in just 2.5 years, and has delivered. In just 2 years and 3 months, the government has attracted ₹3,14,318 crore in foreign investments. He also emphasised Maharashtra’s track record, pointing out that the state welcomed ₹3,62,161 crore in foreign investments during its previous tenure from 2014 to 2019.

The figures reflect the progress made by the Maharashtra government, and contrary to Opposition claims, no industries have left the state, he told mediapersons.