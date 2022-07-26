Maharashtra bans plastic laminated, coated items  

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday announced a ban on plastic laminated and coated items in the State.

A press statement from the government added that single-use plastic items including cups, plates, spoons, and containers have already been banned but continue to be sold as paper products even though they are plastic laminated or coated.

Shinde called for strict implementation of the government of India’s ban on manufacture, import, stocking, distribution, sale and use of identified single-use plastic items, which have low utility and high littering potential.

The Government of India has banned items including ear buds with plastic stems, plastic sticks for balloons, plastic flags, candy sticks, ice-cream sticks, polystyrene (thermocol) for decoration, plastic plates, cups, glasses, cutlery such as forks, spoons and knives, straw, trays, wrapping films for sweet boxes, invitation cards, cigarette packets, plastic or PVC banners less than 100 micron, and stirrers, among others.

The Plastic Waste Management Amendment Rules, 2021, also prohibit manufacture, import, stocking, distribution, sale and use of plastic carry bags of less than 75-micron thickness from September 30, 2021, and less than 120-micron thickness from December 31, 2022.