Maharashtra begins to formulate SOPs to reopen cinema halls

An initiative for developing Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for reopening cinema theatres has been taken by the Department of Tourism & Cultural Affairs of the Maharashtra government.

Once the SOPs are finalised, the State government will take a call on reopening them, said Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray in a statement.

Cinemas in Maharashtra have been closed for more than six months due to the outbreak of Covid-19. The Chief Minister has given an assurance that they would be reopened soon.

Though the pandemic is still raging in the State, Thackeray said owners are worried over the prolonged closure of their cinema halls.

The jobs factor

Also the cinema industry needs to restart its operations as it supports the livelihoods of many people.

Permission was recently given to restart hotels and restaurants at 50 per cent capacity. The local train services have also been extended to avoid congestion.

Important for economy

The cinemas in the State will also be started as per the SOPs, keeping economic factors in mind. Many segments of the economy are now being restarted one by one. The entertainment sector is one of the driving forces behind the State’s economy, which the government is keen to restart.

The safety factor

In air-conditioned theatres, it is important to ensure that the cinema-goers do not get infected with Covid when they are confined in the halls for at least two hours while watching movies. The cleanliness of the cinemas needs to be maintained and sanitised from time to time. The halls will only operate at 50 per cent of the total seating capacity, Thackeray said in the statement.