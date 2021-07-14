Maharashtra Cabinet approves Adventure Tourism Policy

The Maharashtra Cabinet on Wednesday approved the Adventure Tourism Policy for the State.

According to the policy, the organisers of such tourism activities in the State will be given a temporary registration from the Directorate of Tourism and a final registration certificate will be provided after obtaining all the required qualifications.

The policy will not apply to activities such as jeep safaris and nature trips in wildlife sanctuaries, a media statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office said.

Safety guidelines

Adventure tourism organisers need to be vigilant as per the provisions mentioned in the policy regarding the safety of tourists. State level committees and divisional committees will be constituted for effective implementation of Adventure Tourism Policy.

These committees will consist of experts in land, air and water tourism. Detailed safety guidelines for conducting safe and disciplined adventure tourism activities will be made available on the Department of Tourism website, the statement said.

The Thackeray government has been taking major initiatives in tourism industry and had earlier pushed for Caravan tourism.