News

Maharashtra chemical factory blast: 13 killed

PTI Mumbai/Shirpur | Updated on August 31, 2019 Published on August 31, 2019

At least 13 workers were killed and 58 injured in an explosion of gas cylinders at a chemical factory in Dhule district of Maharashtra on Saturday morning, police said.

At least 100 workers were present in the chemical factory, Rumit Chemsynth Pvt Ltd, in Waghadi village in Shirpur taluka when the explosion occurred around 9:45 am, a senior police officer told PTI.

Rescue operations at the spot is still going on, he said, adding that the fire triggered by the explosion has been brought under control.

Published on August 31, 2019
fire
Maharashtra
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Google celebrates birth centenary of poet Amrita Pritam with doodle