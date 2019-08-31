Maharashtra chemical factory blast: 13 killed

At least 13 workers were killed and 58 injured in an explosion of gas cylinders at a chemical factory in Dhule district of Maharashtra on Saturday morning, police said.

At least 100 workers were present in the chemical factory, Rumit Chemsynth Pvt Ltd, in Waghadi village in Shirpur taluka when the explosion occurred around 9:45 am, a senior police officer told PTI.

Rescue operations at the spot is still going on, he said, adding that the fire triggered by the explosion has been brought under control.