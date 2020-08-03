Maharashtra civic bodies want the government to fully finance the setting up of Covid-19 treatment centres

When Baburao Ingale started feeling breathless his children rushed him to a nearby hospital. But, there was no bed available and they took him to another part of the city in a rickshaw. From 11 am to 8 pm they knocked on the doors of almost every hospital in Kolhapur, in South Maharashtra. At last at 8 pm they “luckily” got a bed in a government hospital but without oxygen facility. It was only at 11 pm Baburao, who is in his late 50s could get a bed equipped with oxygen facility, now he awaits his test result.

But not all are lucky like Baburao. Last month a 61-year-old retired scientist, former in-charge of the Botanical Survey of India (BSI) failed to get a bed in the intensive care unit (ICU) of a private hospital and later died in a state-run hospital in Pune.

These are not isolated stories. Many complaints about the lack of beds in hospitals are being reported from across the State. According to a government report on August 2 over 9.25 lakh people have been home quarantined in Maharashtra while 37,000 are in institutional quarantine facilities. Out of 22.55 lakh swab tests till date 4.41 lakh are positive and as of now there are 1.48 lakh active patients in the State.

As complaints of lack of beds continue to multiply, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray says that the central command system for bed management would help the administration give real-time data on bed availability on the dashboard. “Municipal corporations in the State must increase the number of beds to treat Covid-19 patients and the government will provide financial help to fulfill the task,” said Thackeray while addressing a meeting of Pune civic officials and elected representatives.

But civic bodies across the State want the government to fully finance the setting up of Covid-19 treatment centres. With the Covid-19 outbreak, all revenue resources are chocked and the civic bodies are struggling to cope up with the situation. Property tax, profession tax, entertainment tax, grants from the State and the Centre including GST grant, advertisement tax are some of the major revenue resources of the civic bodies. Non-tax revenues largely comprise user charges (including for water), fees, and rentals from municipal property.

In many rural areas, patients have to run to city hospitals for treatment due to lack of health infrastructure in rural areas. “Elected members have already registered their concerns to the State government about inadequate facilities in rural areas,” said Pune MLA Sunil Tingare.