Maharashtra classifies hospitality sector as as industry

In an effort to revive the hospitality sector in the state, which has been badly affected by the Covid pandemic, the Maharashtra Cabinet on Thursday decided to classify the sector as an industry. Such a classification is expected to revive the sector and to provide better facilities to the tourists.
The Tourism Department led by Minister Aditya Thackeray has been making a number efforts to revive the sector, which was the first to get affected by the Covid pandemic.
A press statement issued by the Chief Minister’s office said that in the first phase commencing from April 1, 2021 hotels registered with the Union Ministry of Tourism would be levied with electricity tariff, electricity duty, water tariff, property tax, development tax and non-agricultural tax at industrial rates.
An expert committee will be appointed to determine the criteria for levying taxes and charges at the industrial rate on those hotels who are not registered with the Ministry. Through an online application process such hotels who meet the criteria will then be charged at the industrial rate, the statement said.
