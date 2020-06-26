Maharashtra CM asks Modi to call off final year exams for professional courses in national institutions in the State

Finally, Alexa owners can stream Spotify
Like many music and tech enthusiasts, I subscribe to a bunch of music services. But my music set-up includes ...
In view of the unprecedented crisis triggered by the pandemic, the Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has written to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting him to cancel final year exams of students pursuing professional courses, a press statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office said.
The Chief Minister said in the letter that the current environment is not conducive for conducting any exams and classes. Taking exams during the current situation of virus outbreak is a source of stress for students, parents as well as local district administration, municipal administration, examining authority and transport authorities, the statement said.
The State Government has already decided to cancel the final year examinations of non-professional courses in the State. On the same lines, Thackeray asked the Prime Minister to cancel the examinations of final year students in Maharashtra pursuing professional courses in national institutions and universities, the statement said.
In the letter, the Chief Minister said that the Covid outbreak has created many challenges for the students pursuing higher education. Also, Maharashtra has the highest number of Covid cases. The number of patients is increasing in big cities such as Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Pune Municipal Area, Aurangabad, Nagpur, Nashik, Akola and Palghar. Students and parents are worried about the final exams for the year 2019-20 as well as the start of the new academic year, the statement added.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine, are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. You can also access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all our readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. You can help us by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section.
Our subscriptions start as low as Rs 199/- per month. A yearly package costs just Rs. 999 – a mere Rs 2.75 per day, less than a third the price of a cup of roadside chai..
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
Like many music and tech enthusiasts, I subscribe to a bunch of music services. But my music set-up includes ...
From product launches to retail, it is online all the way
Turtle wax makes its India debut
Third-gen flagship bearing the 3-pointed star can deliver the thrilling ride you’ve always wanted to share ...
At 7-7.25% per annum for tenures over six months, the bank’s rates are among the best in the commercial bank ...
₹1028 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1015100010401055 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed ...
The stock of Max Financial Services jumped 6 per cent accompanied by above average volume on Thursday, ...
With a clever mix of equity and debt, these funds are suitable for investors with a medium risk profile
Why this pristine destination should be the first choice for travel in post-Covid-19 India
Extended lockdowns, school closures and restrictions on movement have left many children vulnerable to abuse
People’s pandemic survival strategy abounds with unhappy choices
The Covid-19 pandemic has revealed the utter necessity as well as the literary possibilities of being a ...
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...