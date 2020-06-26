News

Maharashtra CM asks Modi to call off final year exams for professional courses in national institutions in the State

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on June 26, 2020 Published on June 26, 2020

In view of the unprecedented crisis triggered by the pandemic, the Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has written to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting him to cancel final year exams of students pursuing professional courses, a press statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office said.

The Chief Minister said in the letter that the current environment is not conducive for conducting any exams and classes. Taking exams during the current situation of virus outbreak is a source of stress for students, parents as well as local district administration, municipal administration, examining authority and transport authorities, the statement said.

The State Government has already decided to cancel the final year examinations of non-professional courses in the State. On the same lines, Thackeray asked the Prime Minister to cancel the examinations of final year students in Maharashtra pursuing professional courses in national institutions and universities, the statement said.

In the letter, the Chief Minister said that the Covid outbreak has created many challenges for the students pursuing higher education. Also, Maharashtra has the highest number of Covid cases. The number of patients is increasing in big cities such as Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Pune Municipal Area, Aurangabad, Nagpur, Nashik, Akola and Palghar. Students and parents are worried about the final exams for the year 2019-20 as well as the start of the new academic year, the statement added.

