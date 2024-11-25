While BJP, with its 132 MLAs, is keen to retain the CM position, a majority of its legislators favour Devendra Fadnavis for the role. However, their alliance partner, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, is firm on Shinde continuing as Chief Minister. Shiv Sena, which has 57 MLAs, has demanded that the BJP replicate the “Bihar formula,” where the smaller party in the alliance is given the CM post despite the BJP holding more seats.

Alliance Stalemate

As the stalemate continues, key Mahayuti alliance leaders, including Fadnavis, Shinde, and Ajit Pawar from the NCP, are expected to meet BJP’s central leadership to resolve the issue. Although State BJP leaders have not openly endorsed Fadnavis for the CM post, party workers have been vocal in their support. They argue that Fadnavis spearheaded the BJP’s campaign and is therefore the most deserving candidate. However, a section of BJP leaders speculates that Fadnavis might be moved to Central politics instead of being given the State’s top position.

Reacting to the Shiv Sena’s demand on Bihar formula, BJP leader Raosaheb Danve said that there is no discussion of replicating any such formula in the State.

Shiv Sena’s Demand

Shiv Sena leaders have cited the Bihar precedent, where Nitish Kumar of the Janata Dal (United) became CM despite the BJP winning more seats. “The same formula must be applied in Maharashtra. The BJP must counter the perception that it uses smaller parties and then discards them by supporting Shinde as CM,” said Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske. Sena leader Sheetal Mhatre added that Shinde, as a prominent Maratha leader, should continue as CM, citing the community’s strong preference.

Pawar as CM

The NCP, which has secured 41 seats, has also entered the fray. Leaders from Ajit Pawar’s camp have proposed giving him the CM post or adopting a rotational system where all alliance partners get a turn. “No decision has been made yet. All parties will decide together,” Pawar told reporters.

Meanwhile, Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange-Patil has announced that the community will resume its State-wide agitation for job and education quotas once the new government is formed. This issue is expected to add further pressure on the incoming administration.

