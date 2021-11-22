Maharashtra CM recuperating after successful spine surgery: CMO

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has undergone successful spine surgery and is recuperating with physiotherapy at H.N. Reliance Hospital in Mumbai. He will be discharged in due course of time, the CM office informed on Monday.

Thackeray was admitted to the hospital on November 10. While being admitted, Thackeray in an official statement had said he will have 2-3 days hospital stay for treatment as per the doctor’s suggestion.