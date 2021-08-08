Maharashtra CM to address the State at 8 pm today

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will address the State tonight at 8 pm, the CM's office announced.
The address will be live streamed across the official Facebook, Twitter and YouTube channels.
The CM, speaking at an event organised by the BEST (Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport) on Saturday had said that the State was planning to relax more curbs in light of Covid-19, in the coming days. However, this will be done with utmost caution, as per media reports.
Thackeray further said that he had met with the representatives of hotels and restaurants, who are urging the government to lift the restrictions beyond 4 pm, and explained to them that curbs will be lifted gradually.
Covid-19 curbs were recently removed in 25 districts allowing shops to remain open longer, and industries, government, and private offices to function at full capacity. However, the State Health Minister Rajesh Tope expressed concern over the implications of the decision.
The Maharashtra CM on Thursday had further said that the State is considering the demand to resume local trains for the general public in Mumbai.
He had added that the government will take a call on the popular demand, but people should support the efforts to contain the spread of Covid-19 in the Mumbai metropolitan region.
Separately, the next batch of fully electric buses was launched on Saturday, taking the fleet to 270 electric buses. The BEST has set a target of 1,800 buses (45 per cent of current fleet) to be electric by mid 2023, Cabinet minister of Maharashtra and Yuva Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray said in a tweet.
The CM also announced the BEST App and Common Travel Pass for BEST Bus, Metro and Railway that would be launched in December.
