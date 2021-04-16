Maharashtra CM to chair meeting for reviewing Covid-19 situation: Report

As Covid-19 cases continue to rise, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will chair a meeting through video conferencing on Friday, as per reports.

The meeting is to be held at 4 pm today to assess the Covid-19 situation in the jurisdiction of the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation, Mumbai’s civic body. LiveMint reported.

Thackeray is also expected to take an update on BMC's pre-monsoon preparations, the report added.

Maharashtra continues to remain one of the worst affected States in the country in terms of Covid-19 infections. As India’s daily new cases continue to rise with 2,17,353 new cases being registered in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 61,695, according to the official data of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Maharashtra alone accounts for 39.60 per cent of the total active caseload of the country, as per an official release.

Mumbai reported 8,217 cases on Thursday, as per official BMC data. Total active patients in the city are 85,494.

The state government earlier this week implemented a partial lockdown with harsher restrictions including strict night curfew and weekend lockdown in a bid to curb the spread of the virus.