Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray admitted to hospital

Green miles to go and promises to keep
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was admitted to a Mumbai-based prominent private hospital on Wednesday. He may undergo a minor surgery for a neck problem.
In an official statement, the CM said, “For the last two years we are fighting Covid-19. We are working non-stop while fighting a battle against Covid-19, at the same time we are also working so that routine life continues and development works go on… naturally, my neck pain issue got ignored and it had an impact. I will get admitted to a hospital and stay there for 2-3 days for treatment as per doctor’s suggestion”.
Thackeray expressed confidence that he would soon recover. Meanwhile, even as the State crossed the 10-crore vaccination target, he has appealed that all eligible people in the State must take two doses.
Thackeray appeared in an online event on Monday wearing a neck brace, and a day later, underwent a thorough medical check-up. Last week he attended a function at Baramati and hinted that he was facing some health issues.
