Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray meets industry leaders

The Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday evening assured the industry captains that new government will create an industry-friendly ecosystem in State. He said that the government will make an environment where not a single industry would leave the state.



In his first-ever interaction after taking over as the Chief Minister, Thackeray addressed a close-door meeting with Ratan Tata, Mukesh Ambani, Baba Kalyani, Gautam Singhania, Uday Kotak and other industry leaders.



A senior Maharashtra Government official told BusinessLine that the industry captains expressed their concerns about the high cost of industrial land, hefty power tariffs and excessive requirement of permissions for setting up industrial units. They also wanted Mumbai to be made a financial hub.



State Industries Minister Subhash Desai told media persons that all the issues raised in the meeting have bee noted. Discussions would be held at the administrative level for facilitating the industries. Meetings would be held with corporate representatives every three months for reviewing the progress.



President Designate of CII Uday Kotak said in a statement: "The CII is committed to working with the Government of Maharashtra for the development of the state. Business and industry will strongly support the vision of the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. At around 15 per cent, Maharashtra contributes highest to Indian’s GDP. Mumbai can play a significant role in being the financial capital of the world and the state should leverage significant opportunity in the Fintech space."

After the meeting Anand Piramal Executive Director, Piramal Group said, "It was a great initiative by the Chief Minister and Aditya Thackeray to invite the captains of industry to a meeting so early on in his tenure. It had a great symbolic significance as it recognised the critical role that companies can play in nation building."

"The state can and wants to play a greater role in the revitalisation of the real estate sector. The chief minister listened to both our constructive feedback and suggestions and committed to take actions to simplify and shorten the approval process as well as to rationalise ready reckoner rates to make real estate more affordable, in order to boost consumer sentiment," he added.